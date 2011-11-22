SYDNEY Nov 22 Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank have each delayed plans to sell up to A$1.5 billion of covered bonds in the international markets due to impact of Europe's debt crisis, five banking sources said.

CBA, the nation's top mortgage lender, was ready to make its debut with a euro-denominated five-year issue last week but soaring borrowing costs in Europe forced the borrower to defer the offer, a banker familiar with the situation said.

NAB was lining up a similar offer in U.S. dollars but was delayed by documentation issues, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

A CBA spokeswoman did not have any immediate comment, while a NAB spokeswoman declined to comment.

Covered bonds are backed by a pool of assets, typically residential mortgages that remain on the bank's balance sheet, and should help lower funding costs for banks.

But recent days has seen a dramatic deterioration in bond markets with margins blowing out to record highs, even for the safest groups of securities such as covered bonds.

Australia's major banks have only just started to issue covered bonds, a form of triple A rated borrowing preferred by some investors as they rank ahead of depositors for a claim on banks' assets.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac last week became the first local institutions to launch covered bonds in the U.S. market.

But the sudden deterioration in credit markets globally pushed out their spreads 20 basis points wider against U.S. Treasuries.

Australia's top four banks aim to raise up to a quarter of their annual funding of $100 billion in covered bonds, which they hoped would be much cheaper than unsecured financing.

Australia only recently lifted a ban on covered bonds to help resolve a looming shortage of liquid securities for local banks to hold by 2015. Banks across the globe will need to hold more super-safe securities as liquid assets to help them weather any potential future funding crises. (Reported by Cecile Lefort and Narayanan Somasundaram; Additional reporting by John Weavers at IFR; Editing by Ed Davies)