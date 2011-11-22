SYDNEY Nov 22 Commonwealth Bank of
Australia and National Australia Bank have
each delayed plans to sell up to A$1.5 billion of covered bonds
in the international markets due to impact of Europe's debt
crisis, five banking sources said.
CBA, the nation's top mortgage lender, was ready to make its
debut with a euro-denominated five-year issue last week but
soaring borrowing costs in Europe forced the borrower to defer
the offer, a banker familiar with the situation said.
NAB was lining up a similar offer in U.S. dollars but was
delayed by documentation issues, according to IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
A CBA spokeswoman did not have any immediate comment, while
a NAB spokeswoman declined to comment.
Covered bonds are backed by a pool of assets, typically
residential mortgages that remain on the bank's balance sheet,
and should help lower funding costs for banks.
But recent days has seen a dramatic deterioration in bond
markets with margins blowing out to record highs, even for the
safest groups of securities such as covered bonds.
Australia's major banks have only just started to issue
covered bonds, a form of triple A rated borrowing preferred by
some investors as they rank ahead of depositors for a claim on
banks' assets.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac
last week became the first local institutions to launch
covered bonds in the U.S. market.
But the sudden deterioration in credit markets globally
pushed out their spreads 20 basis points wider against U.S.
Treasuries.
Australia's top four banks aim to raise up to a quarter of
their annual funding of $100 billion in covered bonds, which
they hoped would be much cheaper than unsecured financing.
Australia only recently lifted a ban on covered bonds to
help resolve a looming shortage of liquid securities for local
banks to hold by 2015. Banks across the globe will need to hold
more super-safe securities as liquid assets to help them weather
any potential future funding crises.
(Reported by Cecile Lefort and Narayanan Somasundaram;
Additional reporting by John Weavers at IFR; Editing by Ed
Davies)