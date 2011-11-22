* Say Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank each delay up to A$1.5 bln covered bonds

* Soaring borrowing costs due to European crisis the main reason

* CBA says bank waiting for appropriate window to launch offering (Adds details)

By Cecile Lefort and Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Nov 22 Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank have each delayed plans to sell up to A$1.5 billion ($1.47 billion) of covered bonds in international markets due to the impact of Europe's debt crisis, five banking sources said.

CBA, the nation's top mortgage lender, was ready to make its debut with a euro-denominated five-year issue last week but soaring borrowing costs in Europe forced the borrower to defer the offer, a banker familiar with the situation said.

NAB was lining up a similar offer but has also delayed it, other sources said

Covered bonds are backed by a pool of assets, typically residential mortgages that remain on the bank's balance sheet, and should help lower funding costs for banks.

"Heightened market volatility has meant the best path of action for CBA and our investor base is to continue to monitor the markets rather than execute a poorly performing transaction," a CBA spokeswoman said.

"CBA will continue to monitor the markets for an appropriate window to undertake its maiden covered bond issue."

A NAB spokeswoman declined to comment.

A dramatic deterioration in bond markets has sent margins blowing out to record highs, even for the safest groups of securities such as covered bonds forcing lenders to stay away from the market.

Australia's major banks have only just started to issue covered bonds, a form of triple A rated borrowing preferred by some investors as they rank ahead of depositors for a claim on banks' assets.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac last week became the first local institutions to launch covered bonds in the U.S. market, with both pricing it at 115 basis points over higher than expected.

The spread on covered bonds should be half to two-thirds of the unsecured bonds, said Philip Bayley, Principal at consultancy ADCM Services.

With spreads on Australian banks last five-year bond issuances at around 145-170 basis points in the secondary market, the price paid by ANZ and Westpac looks high.

Added to that, a sudden deterioration in credit markets globally pushed out the spreads on the covered bonds by a further 20 basis points in the last few days, indicating appetite for NAB's and CBA's bonds would also come in at the wider level.

Australia's top four banks aim to raise up to a quarter of their annual funding of $100 billion in covered bonds, which they hoped would be much cheaper than unsecured financing.

The banks, which suffer from total loans outpacing total deposits look to unsecured offshore funds largely Europe and U.S. to bridge the gap.

Australia only recently lifted a ban on covered bonds to help resolve a looming shortage of liquid securities for local banks to hold by 2015.

Banks across the globe will need to hold more super-safe securities as liquid assets to help them weather any potential future funding crises. ($1 = 1.019 Australian Dollars) (Additional reporting by John Weavers at IFR; Editing by Ed Davies)