* S&P puts major banks' credit rating on negative outlook
* Ratings downgrade would raise banks' cost of funds
* Banks will need A$7.3-A$31.2 bln to boost capital-analysts
* Aussie bank shares among worst performers on the ASX
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, July 8 Australia's big banks might have
hoped for a better 2016 after raising a record $20 billion ($15
billion) in new equity last year. How wrong they were.
This week alone Australia's "Big Four" - National Australia
Bank, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac Banking Corp
and ANZ Banking Group - faced calls to raise
further capital, threats to their credit ratings and a sharp
surge in political uncertainty.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Thursday put major
Australian banks' ratings on negative outlook, implying a one in
three chance of losing their AA- ratings within two years.
A downgrade would make the cost of financing more expensive
for the "Big Four" at a time when regulators want them to put
aside more cash to weather any repeat of the global financial
crisis.
Raising capital will likely hit profits and make it more
difficult for the banks to continue to distribute chunky
dividends, which are a key source of revenue stream for
shareholders such as the country's pension funds.
As revenue growth slows and the risk of loan impairments
rise, the downgrade "presents another downside risk for the
sector and is likely to impede an improvement in sentiment,"
Deutsche Bank analyst Andrew Triggs said.
The big banks, long among the world's largest and most
profitable, are also vulnerable to the changing political
landscape.
Tough new scrutiny is likely in the wake of Australia's
knife-edge weekend election as a disparate group of lawmakers
push for a wide-ranging inquiry into mis-selling, misconduct and
market dominance concerns.
Deutsche's Triggs expects approximately a 2 percent profit
impact on average if major banks' ratings were to be downgraded
by one notch. Offshore wholesale funding accounts for around
one-fifth of Australia's major banks' total funding with local
deposits and equity accounting for over 60 percent.
The cost of funding for Australian banks has risen even as
the official cash rate has dropped to record lows of 1.75
percent. This is because the market prices in a higher risk of
defaults for the banks. Meanwhile, banks lending rates are being
squeezed by the rate cuts.
S&P's outlook change "shows why we cannot take international
confidence in Australia for granted," Steven Munchenberg, chief
executive of Australian Bankers' Association said in an emailed
statement.
"It also highlights why an unpredictable and uncertain royal
commission into banks is a risky proposition. Banks will
continue to work to ensure they meet the required capital levels
to remain unquestionably strong."
On Friday, Standard & Poor's said CBA, Westpac and NAB could
hang on to their ratings but they would each need to raise
between A$7 billion and A$8 billion in fresh capital over the
next two years.
GATHERING STORM
Five analysts surveyed by Reuters after the rating outlook
change estimated the "Big Four" will collectively need between
A$7.3 billion to A$31.2 billion in additional equity over the
next 2-3 years to create a large enough buffer to shield them
from a repeat of the 2008/09 financial crisis.
Concerns centre around their exposure to the property
market, where a potential bubble is building up in Sydney and
Melbourne.
"It would be prudent for Australian (banks) to continue to
plan for the likelihood of strengthened capital requirements in
some areas," the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority
(APRA) said in a study published this week.
Following the record equity raisings in 2015, Australia's
major banks Common Equity Tier ratio - a measure of balance
sheet strength - has risen to 13.5 percent as at December 2015
from 11.7 percent in 2014.
While that puts them among the top quartile of international
banks, they remain below the likes of UBS and Royal
Bank of Scotland at over 15 percent, and more than 20
percent for Swedish banks such as Swedbank and
Svenska Handelsbanken.
SIGN OF THE TIMES
Hedge funds are increasingly adding banks to their short
positions on concerns of a housing bubble and rising loan
impairments as the country transitions away from a mining boom,
ASX data shows.
No wonder bank shares, once investor darlings, are now among
the worst performers on the benchmark index, down 15-17
percent this year.
Moody's in June said a rebound in property prices along with
elevated household debt was "credit negative" and that the
likelihood of an outright downward correction in house prices
was rising. Australian banks are at risk as about two thirds of
their balance sheets is exposed to mortgages.
Banks are turning cautious about lending to certain segments
including property developers and have tightened lending
criteria in recent months, thanks to increased supervision by
regulators.
($1 = 1.3303 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Lisa Jucca and Lincoln Feast)