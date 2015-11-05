Nov 5 Two of Australia's major banks on Thursday
announced initiatives to support the transition to a low-carbon
economy, moves which could make it harder to finance the
country's coal industry.
Top lender National Australia Bank will finance
A$18 billion ($12.84 billion) through to 2022 to renewable
energy projects including low-carbon property and transport, it
said in a statement.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the second biggest
lender, said it would consider environment risks in loan and
credit approvals and strengthen due diligence in "high-impact"
sectors, without spelling out which areas could be affected.
"We need to be cognisant of the long-term impact our
business has on the economies and communities in which we
operate," CBA's chief executive officer Ian Narev said in a
statement.
"An important part of that is rigorously and consistently
examining our lending and investment decisions to understand and
assess environmental and social impacts."
Last month, ANZ Banking Group announced plans to
lend at least A$10 billion over the next five years to projects
that will cut greenhouse gases, ending backing for new
coal-fired power plants that don't use advanced technologies to
reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
Australia is one of the largest carbon emitters on a per
capita basis due to its reliance on coal-fired power plants and
is the world's largest exporter of coal.
Green groups are increasingly fighting coal projects around
Australia, calling on banks not to provide loans citing
potential damage to the climate.
Australia's four largest banks alone have lent more than
A$36 billion to fossil fuel projects in Australia since 2008,
according to environmental group Market Forces.
($1 = 1.4017 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey in Wellington; Editing by Michael
Perry)