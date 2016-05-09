SYDNEY May 9 Two of Australia's biggest banks
on Monday said they are investigating suspected fraud involving
false declarations by a number of home loan borrowers who rely
on foreign income.
ANZ Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp
said the alleged fraud was discovered during internal
investigations and posed no credit risk.
The announcement follows moves by ANZ, Westpac and
Commonwealth Bank last month to clamp down on mortgage
lending to non-residents, following regulatory concerns about
lax lending standards and soaring house prices driven partly by
foreign investment.
The alleged fraud is another headache for the country's
major banks as they battle slowing earnings growth, and could
fuel calls for political action to improve housing affordability
with a general election looming on July 2.
"When fraudulent activity is discovered we take action
against those involved, including the broker, which normally
results in termination," Westpac spokesman David Lording told
Reuters in an email.
"Our delinquency rate on foreign income loans is lower than
the portfolio average, and a large proportion of these loans are
ahead on repayments."
ANZ and Westpac discovered they had each approved hundreds
of home loans backed by fraudulent Chinese income documents,
allegedly manufactured with the help of mortgage brokers, The
Australian Financial Review (AFR) newspaper reported.
The banks did not say whether the suspected fraud was linked
to Chinese clients, some of the biggest buyers of Australian
property. China has become the largest source of foreign
investment in Australia, overtaking the United States, according
to official figures.
"We have identified issues with the income documentation of
a small percentage of Australian resident borrowers who rely on
foreign income," an ANZ spokesman said in an email to Reuters.
"Policy changes have been made to address this and we are
also reviewing a number of brokers."
The AFR noted that the total value of ANZ and Westpac loans
afflicted by allegedly fraudulent income information is likely
to be less than A$1 billion, or 0.12 per cent of their combined
A$837 billion of residential mortgages.
