SYDNEY Nov 9 Operating profits at Australia's "Big Four" banks are likely to come under further pressure over the next 12 months as stress from the mining and apartment-building sectors undermines asset quality, according to Fitch Ratings.

However, the ratings agency said the banks were likely to remain highly profitable compared with international peers and in a strong position to cope with capital pressures that could result from upcoming regulatory changes.

Fitch said the banks, which include Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank, posted their first combined drop in pretax profit in eight years for the 2016 financial year. Pretax profit fell to A$41 billion ($31.80 billion), down 7 percent from the prior year. ($1 = 1.2893 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Bernard Orr)