SYDNEY Nov 9 Operating profits at Australia's
"Big Four" banks are likely to come under further pressure over
the next 12 months as stress from the mining and
apartment-building sectors undermines asset quality, according
to Fitch Ratings.
However, the ratings agency said the banks were likely to
remain highly profitable compared with international peers and
in a strong position to cope with capital pressures that could
result from upcoming regulatory changes.
Fitch said the banks, which include Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, Westpac, Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group and National Australia Bank,
posted their first combined drop in pretax profit in eight years
for the 2016 financial year. Pretax profit fell to A$41 billion
($31.80 billion), down 7 percent from the prior year.
($1 = 1.2893 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Bernard Orr)