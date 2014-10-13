* Lending to investors accounts for half of residential
SYDNEY, Oct 14 Frothiness in Australia's
property market has triggered central bank warnings of
regulatory steps to rein in loans to investors, but the nation's
banks are turning a deaf ear, sceptical that any such action is
needed or imminent.
Lending to investors has jumped this year to its highest
since comparable records started in 1991, accounting for about
half of Australia's residential loans in value terms. Investor
interest has also helped pushed housing prices in Sydney and
Melbourne to the point where most first-time home buyers are
widely seen as priced out of the market.
For the Reserve Bank of Australia, the fear is that too much
speculation will increase the risk of a sharp correction in
housing prices which in turn would hit consumer confidence. It
is working with other regulators and says a preliminary
announcement on steps to reinforce sound lending practices could
come by the end of the year.
If it succeeds in quickly bringing forth regulation with
bite, the nation's big four banks - Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank
- could see a sharp slowdown in one of their biggest
sources of revenue growth.
But banking executives say they are not worried and expect
the central bank's jawboning will remain just that for some
time.
"There's definitely been a firming up of the regulator's
language but we still think they're at a stage where they're
just putting out warning messages rather than likely to
intervene anytime soon," said Steven Munchenberg, CEO of
Australian Bankers' Association Inc.
Mortgage lending has been a staple and powerful diet for
Australia's major banks, accounting for 40-60 percent of their
loans and helping them notch up five straight years of record
profits. Without regulation, they are unlikely to voluntarily
cut back on any part of that, let alone the juiciest portion.
"The investor market is pretty attractive," said Tony Bice,
managing director at Mortgage Choice which writes about $500
million of home loans each month.
"There is very low activity from first home buyers. Banks
are tumbling on top of each other to attract new clients, they
are not getting the volumes they want so it would be suicidal to
pull back or raise home loan rates now," he added.
NO NEED, MATE
For their part, banking executives say they simply don't see
the need for any pullback, arguing the RBA is wrong in its
assessments of macro-economic risks and stressing that their
lending practices are conservative by international standards.
Much of the market's problems are caused by lack of supply,
they say. And while the average Sydney home price has jumped 14
percent in the last 12 months, they counter that this is a
response to years of weakness in the market largely caused by
the global financial crisis.
Average growth for the past five years is a reasonable 3.3
percent while over the past 10 years, it is just 0.5 percent.
Also proud of prudent lending practices that helped them
come through the global financial crisis relatively unscathed,
the banks note that loan-to-value ratios for mortgages in
Australia are around 60 percent - versus about 80 percent for
comparable mortgages in the United States and more than 90
percent in the United Kingdom.
Property investors also tend to be middle-aged workers with
average annual income of A$80,000 and often with access to other
sources of income, economists say.
"At the moment, things look pretty manageable. History tends
to show investors as borrowers are better quality than
owner-occupier homes. So, we don't have much concerns," said a
senior executive at one of the major banks, declining to be
identified as he was not authorised to talk to the media.
MINIMAL IMPACT
Even if regulation does come to pass, it is unlikely to be
particularly burdensome, they add, noting that banks have
completed their own 'what if' analyses to gauge the likely costs
and impact on returns of any regulatory changes.
Steps that could occur include forcing banks to set aside
more capital to cover certain types of lending, or putting caps
in loan-to-valuation and debt-to-income ratios, analysts have
said.
But the RBA is expected to tread softly as strong measures
would risk knocking too much wind out of the property market -
one of the few growth areas for the economy as the mining sector
peaks out.
The most likely steps are ones that would involve requiring
banks to stress-test each loan more thoroughly - which would at
the end of the day still leave the discretion to extend loans
with the banks, notes a second bank executive.
The RBA's warnings also come amid a government-backed
inquiry tasked with setting out a blueprint for the financial
system for the next decade. It's looking at a wide range of
issues - including reforms for the superannuation industry and
steps to help smaller lenders, with a final report due in
November.
The potential for bank earnings to be hit by new regulation
has, together with a sharply weaker Australian dollar, helped
bank stocks lose around 12 percent from their 2014 peaks.
A possible full plate for regulators could also push back
any moves to rein in loans for property investors.
"I don't think this is on the top four list of things that
regulators need to do," said the first banking executive.
