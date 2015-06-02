By Swati Pandey
| SYDNEY, June 2
SYDNEY, June 2 Australian banks are reining in
their most profitable business after increasingly stern warnings
from regulators that tighter mortgage lending standards may be
needed to prevent a housing bubble in Sydney from destabilising
the financial system.
The country's four major lenders, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia (CBA), Westpac Banking Corp, ANZ
Banking Group Ltd and National Australia Bank
have all begun to tighten lending to investors in recent weeks.
The measures include stricter criteria to approve investor
loans, pulling down interest rate discounts and raising deposits
on investor loans to up to 20 percent, from as little as 5
percent just a month ago.
This is a big shift for Australia's banks, which emerged
from the global financial crisis to post record profits in
recent years on the back of mortgage lending. Home loans account
for 40 percent to 60 percent of the major banks' total loans.
"If the regulators force the banks to slow investor lending
growth and it isn't offset by any significant pick-up in
owner-occupied housing or business credit, this will no doubt
hurt revenue growth," said Omkar Joshi, an investment analyst
who helps oversee about A$1 billion at Watermark Funds
Management.
Policy makers and the Australian Prudential Regulatory
Authority (APRA), the banking watchdog, are sounding alarm bells
over the rising risks to the financial system from the red hot
Sydney property market.
Home prices in Australia's biggest city have soared 40
percent in three years, fuelled by interest rate cuts to
historic lows. On Monday, Treasury Secretary John Fraser told a
senate hearing that Sydney was "unequivocally" in a housing
bubble.
Compounding the regulator's concerns, the major banks'
reserves against potential losses in their mortgage books have
fallen since 2008 even as profits reached record highs, thanks
to the use of in-house risk-management models.
Regulators have flagged the need for the major banks to set
aside more capital against their mortgage book, a move that
could further hit earnings and investor returns. Analysts expect
risk weights on mortgages to rise to 25-30 percent from 14-19
percent now.
The "Big Four" banks are together expected to raise between
A$22 billion and A$41 billion to boost their capital reserves in
what will be the their biggest fund raising in history, analysts
estimate.
Bankers complain that APRA officials are "camped" in their
mortgage departments, ensuring they keep growth in investment
loans below a 10 percent annual speed limit and tighten
standards on products such as interest-only loans.
Home loans to investors have outpaced growth in
owner-occupied loans in recent months, and now account for a
third of the A$1.5 trillion ($1.15 trillion) home loan market,
regulatory filings show.
That, coupled with subdued income growth, rising household
debt and unemployment, has APRA warning openly about "heightened
risk" to the financial system.
MORE ENQUIRIES
Mortgage brokers have seen an increase in the number of
enquiries from customers who have found it tougher to get loans
from their existing banks.
Sydney-based Smartmove, a mortgage broking advisory firm,
said it was fielding more enquiries each day from clients
seeking help to navigate the more complicated home-loan market.
"There are many disgruntled customers who are affected by
the new policy changes," Smartmove co-founder Simon Orbell said,
referring to would-be property investors who are being turned
off by the major banks' tougher lending practices.
Even so, some analysts believe the lending squeeze will need
to tighten further in the months ahead to properly address the
mortgage-related risks to the banks' books.
"Capital levels that banks have to hold against their
mortgages ... could go up quite significantly. That will slow
down their home loan growth further," said Shaw Stockbroking
analyst David Spotswood.
Mortgage brokers said tinkering with discounts and even
higher interest rates were unlikely to significantly deter
investors. What mattered most were tougher deposit requirements.
Except for CBA-owned Bankwest, which has lowered its
loan-to-value (LVR) ratio - or the mortgage amount divided by
the appraised value of the property - to 80 percent, others have
that ratio at 90 percent or higher.
While there is no regulatory limit on LVRs, market players
are concerned APRA could move to set minimum ratios.
"If it does go down that path, I know there are certainly
developers out there and people who have projects underway that
are quite nervous," said David Hancock, managing director at
financial planning firm Financial Spectrum.
($1 = 1.3065 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Stephen Coates)