SYDNEY, April 10 Australian banks famously rode
out the 2008 financial crisis with barely a scratch, but no
longer are they the exemplar of success, as a commodity rout
ravages the economy and a growing storm of accusations over
misconduct threatens to tar their name.
Last week, Westpac Banking Corp became the second
Australian lender after ANZ Banking Group to be dragged
to court by regulators over suspected rigging of benchmark
interest rates. Both have denied any wrongdoing, saying they
would vigorously defend themselves.
While increased regulatory scrutiny will eventually promote
greater compliance, banks could face medium-term financial
penalties, denting earnings and shareholder returns in a sector
battling stricter capital rules and higher loan losses.
The industry has already been unsettled by probes into
wealth mismanagement and insurance scams, and public pressure is
piling on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to order a sector-wide
inquiry into bank conduct as he campaigns for a federal election
in July.
In a speech at Westpac's 199th birthday lunch last week,
Turnbull accused banks of sometimes taking advantage of
customers but stopped short of seeking a high-level inquiry. In
contrast, Australia's main opposition Labour Party on Friday
promised a Royal Commission into the financial sector if it wins
July's election.
"We are not denying there have been problems, we are not
denying there has to be ongoing scrutiny of the industry,"
Australian Bankers' Association CEO Steven Münchenberg said on
Friday. "The question is do we need a Royal Commission to do
that? No, we do not."
National Australia Bank's CEO Andrew Thorburn said
a Royal Commission would be a "serious distraction". ANZ Chief
Executive Shayne Elliott said such an inquiry could damage
Australia's standing among global investors.
"The more immediate impact would be banks suffering some
reputational damage," Fitch ratings said last week in a note on
Australia's banks.
The Big Four - NAB, Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
Westpac and ANZ - are among the worst performers on the
benchmark S&P/ASX200 index this year, down between 14 percent
and 19 percent.
END OF GOLDEN ERA
Until last year, the banks had boasted a decade of
uninterrupted growth and delighted investors with generous
dividends. When the 2008 global crisis hit, the banks sailed
through with little damage, backed by a resources boom at home.
But as the commodities super-cycle plumbs new lows, the
focus is falling on bank loans to Australia's beleaguered
agricultural and mining sectors.
The sectors have shed jobs by the thousands, weighing on
individual borrowers' ability to pay their mortgages in an
already cooling housing market.
Charles Littrell, a senior executive at the Australian
Prudential and Regulation Authority, told local media that the
concentration of lending by the Big Four in property is a
"perpetual concern".
Last year, APRA demanded the banks keep aside a bigger
buffer against mortgages, forcing them to raise over A$20
billion ($15.1 billion).
The regulator is set to announce further measures to
increase capital, eroding banks' bottom line.
Profit growth is set to ease to low single-digits this
financial year, a far cry from the doubling of profits over the
past five years.
Net interest margins are expected to fall to record lows on
stifling competition and higher cost of funds, while loan-loss
provisions may hit their highest in five years by the next
financial year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
"Credit quality is by far the biggest risk that faces the
banks. It can affect earnings, dividends," said Andrew Martin,
portfolio manager at Alphinity Investment Management, which
holds stakes in the major banks.
"The second one is regulations, and the reason is,
ultimately over time, the more regulation there is the more it
will pressure returns."
($1 = 1.3235 Australian dollars)
