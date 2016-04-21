* Banks to review product sales commissions, remove bad
apples
* To also support whistle-blower employees
* Plan to take effect immediately
* Australian shares among worst performers on the index
(Updates with fresh ABA CEO comment, adds PM Turnbull's
comments, updates shares)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, April 21 Australian banks on Thursday
promised unprecedented reforms to protect consumers and boost
transparency following revelations of misconduct and ahead of a
federal election set to be fought partly over calls for tougher
sector oversight.
The package includes reviewing sales commissions, supporting
whistle-blower employees and black-listing individuals for poor
conduct, the Australian Bankers Association (ABA) said.
The politically charged announcement is the first
co-ordinated industry-wide step by Australia's biggest banks to
clean up their act in the wake of reputationally damaging probes
into wealth mismanagement, insurance scams and benchmark
interest rate rigging.
"We are very conscious that there are issues out there that
people are concerned about," ABA Chief Executive Steven
Munchenberg told reporters on Thursday.
"We are now responding to some of the current concerns."
Major lenders National Australia Bank, Commonwealth
Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking Group
successfully pulled through the 2008 financial crisis but are
now facing mounting criticism over misconduct even as they
continue to deliver record profits.
The plan announced on Thursday, parts of which are subject
to regulatory approval or legislative reform, would be overseen
by an independent expert, the ABA said, although it gave no
details about specific measures that would be taken.
The review would also look at the sensitive issue of
remuneration, sales targets and incentives that have encouraged
misselling of financial products, Munchenberg said.
It comes as political pressure is piling on Prime Minister
Malcolm Turnbull to order a high-powered judicial inquiry into
financial industry misconduct as he campaigns for a federal
election in July.
Turnbull and the ABA have rejected calls from the opposition
Labor Party for a Royal Commission into the industry, saying the
existing watchdog and self-regulation are enough.
Banking analysts say a Royal Commission could open a can of
worms and expose top executives, who have so far avoided direct
responsibility, to intense scrutiny about what they knew about
malpractices in their firms.
Turnbull and Treasurer Scott Morrison met with bank bosses
earlier Thursday to discuss the reforms.
"There have been some failures, we acknowledge that ... and
we are very concerned about the grief and loss that individuals
have suffered," Turnbull told reporters.
He said he told executives there had to be a "demonstrated
change in the culture of banks" to rebuild community trust.
UNDER PRESSURE
The banks' announcement came a day after Turnbull's
conservative government announced reforms to beef up the powers
of the markets watchdog, with the industry itself asked to foot
the bill of A$127 million ($99 million).
Asked on Melbourne radio whether he believed the banks'
assurances that those costs would not be passed on to customers,
Labor leader Bill Shorten said: "Even a crocodile wouldn't
swallow that."
The political debate is a new headache for Australia's
banking chiefs who are already being forced to respond to
investor concerns about rising bad debts and slowing profit as
the commodities super cycle plumbs new lows.
Australia also faces the risk of losing its coveted AAA
credit rating, which could raise the banks' costs of doing
business.
All this is elevating the level of nervousness for
investors, particularly retail shareholders, Morningstar analyst
David Ellis said.
"We've not seen a big bounce in bank (shares). It's just an
unrelenting flow of bad news which is having an effect on the
share price," he said.
The four big banks are among the top losers on the benchmark
share index so far this year, down between 6 and 13 percent.
On Thursday, they were up 1.3-2.0 percent in a firm broader
market.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)