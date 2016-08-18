MELBOURNE Aug 19 Moody's Investors Service has
downwardly revised its outlook on Australia's banks to negative,
warning that their profit growth could slow due to weak wage
growth, low interest rates, strong lending competition and
rising household debt.
The ratings agency also warned of rising problem loans in
the resources sector, resource-related industries and households
in mining-dependent states in its decision to revise the outlook
from stable.
"The outlook change reflects Moody's expectation of a more
challenging operating environment for banks in Australia for the
remainder of 2016 and beyond, and which could lead to a
deterioration in their profit growth and asset quality as well
as an increase in their sensitivity to external shocks," Frank
Mirenzi, a vice president and senior analyst at Moody's, said in
a statement.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
acknowledged the change in outlook on Friday, but noted that
Moody's had reaffirmed ANZ's 'Aa2' rating.
