* Moody's cuts outlook on Australian banks to negative from
stable
* Cites slow profit growth, high household debt among
reasons
* Affirms Aa2 credit rating for Australian banks
* U.S. lawsuit builds case for Royal Commision into sector
(Recasts with U.S. lawsuit, adds quotes, background)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Aug 19 An outlook downgrade from Moody's
Investors Service heaped more pressure on Australia's highly
profitable banks on Friday, after a U.S. lawsuit over alleged
rate rigging sparked fresh calls for a judicial inquiry into the
country's financial sector.
Moody's signalled late on Thursday that a ratings downgrade
is more likely, a move that would raise funding costs, citing
sluggish profit growth, housing market risks, declining loan
quality and low wages outcomes after the end of a mining boom.
The move followed an outlook cut by Standard & Poor's (S&P)
in July, and came on the same day Australia's four dominant
banks revealed they were among 17 global lenders being sued by
U.S. funds for alleged interest rate fraud.
The writ, filed on Aug. 16 by two U.S.-based investment
funds and a derivatives trader, fuelled demands for a Royal
Commission inquiry into financial sector malpractice ahead of
the first sitting of a new Australian parliament next week.
"A Royal Commission would get to the nub of the problem, the
core of the problem, a proper examination of the culture and
practices of Australia's banking industry," opposition Labor
Party treasury spokesman Chris Bowen told reporters in Sydney.
Labor says a series of scandals has exposed deep flaws with
Australia's banking culture that went unnoticed as the industry
survived the global financial crisis relatively unscathed and
posted successive record profits in recent years.
A commission would have far-reaching powers to order
disclosure of internal communications and question top
executives in public and under oath. It would not hand out
punishments but it could lead to prosecutions and its
recommendations would be highly influential.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has stood by the banks in
rejecting the need for such an inquiry, despite strong pressure
from Labor and from minor parties which will hold the balance of
power in parliament following the July election.
Turnbull said the government was instead considering setting
up a tribunal to deal with consumer complaints against banks.
"We want to ensure that where there are failings, where
there are problems, that we deal with them," he said.
CORNERED
The "Big Four" banks - National Australia Bank Ltd,
ANZ Banking Group Ltd, Westpac Banking Corp
and Commonwealth Bank of Australia - have denied any
wrongdoing in relation to the U.S. writ and pledged to fight the
allegations.
Seven of the world's biggest banks in May agreed to pay $324
million to settle a private U.S. lawsuit accusing them of
manipulating interest rates. Banks around the world
have been fined billions of dollars over the manipulation of
global benchmark interest rates like Libor.
On top the of U.S. suit, the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission (ASIC) has laid charges against three of
the "Big Four" for allegedly rigging bank bill swap rates used
to price financial products.
While the banks, which control more than three quarters of
the market, are fighting the allegations, they have been damaged
by emails, phone calls and electronic chats tendered in court
revealing brokers joked and boasted about rate manipulation.
When one ANZ trader sarcastically commented "lucky the rate
sets are all legit and there is no manipulation within the
Australian financial system", his colleague replied "ahahah",
according to the U.S. filing.
HEADWINDS
Moody's cut its outlook on the banks to negative from
stable, even though Australian banks' 'Aa2' credit ratings are
among the highest in the world.
"They've got a fair few more headwinds now than they've got
in a while," said Andrew Martin, portfolio manager at Alphinity
Investment Management, which owns stakes in the banks.
"One of the many is rising funding costs in a slowing
economy and political risks. These are things that are causing
very low growth in the industry."
The Big Four acknowledged Moody's action but noted in
separate statements that the rating agency had reaffirmed their
ratings.
Bank profits are under pressure from new onerous capital
rules, higher loan defaults led by a mining downturn and a
squeeze on margins due to rising funding costs and stiffer
lending competition.
Earnings growth at the four has already slowed after six
straight years of record profit.
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by
Stephen Coates and Lincoln Feast)