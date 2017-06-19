* 'Big Four' banks now rated Aa3, from Aa2, by Moody's
* Moody's sees elevated risks in the housing sector
* Sydney, Melbourne house prices have doubled since 2009
(Adds more Moody's comment, details)
SYDNEY, June 19 Moody's Investors Service on
Monday downgraded 12 Australian banks, including the four
biggest lenders, reflecting what it called elevated risks in the
household sector.
Such risk was heightening the sensitivity of the banks'
credit profiles to an adverse shock, according to the ratings
agency.
"While Moody's does not anticipate a sharp housing downturn
as a core scenario, the tail risk represented by increased
household sector indebtedness becomes a material consideration
in the context of the very high ratings assigned to Australian
banks," it said.
Moody's said the long-term credit ratings for Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, National Australia Bank an Westpac
Banking Corp were downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2.
It reaffirmed their short-term ratings.
The Australian government has taken steps in recent months
to cool the red-hot property market amid concerns that
speculation in housing could ultimately hurt consumers, banks
and the economy.
House prices in Sydney and Melbourne have more than doubled
since 2009.
With cash interest rates at a record low and house prices
near record highs, the nation's household debt-to-income ratio
has climbed to an all-time peak of 189 percent, according to the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
That means there are an increasing number of people who have
little cash for discretionary spending – on everything from cars
to electrical appliances and new clothes - as their pay packets
get consumed by large mortgages and high rental payments.
"The resilience of household balance sheets and consequently
bank portfolios to a serious economic downturn has not been
tested at these levels of private sector indebtedness," Moody's
said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
Richard Borsuk)