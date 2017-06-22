SYDNEY, June 22 An Australian state said on
Thursday it would introduce a new tax on the country's five
biggest banks amounting to $280 million over four years - a move
that comes on the heels of a surprise $4.6 billion federal levy
on the same lenders.
South Australia, the country's fifth-largest state by
population, announced the tax in its budget to help fund
job-creation initiatives.
It said it will impose a 6 basis point tax on 6 percent of
the assets being taxed by the federal government, adding that it
had derived that percentage as the state accounts for 6 percent
of the national economy. The measure will raise A$370 million
($280 million) over the first four years.
"The profits of the big banks are large - in the last year
alone the five banks have collectively made profits of about
A$30 billion after tax," South Australian Treasurer Tom
Koutsantonis said in a statement.
"They can and should contribute more to economic growth and
job creation in this state."
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking
Corp, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group,
National Australia Bank and Macquarie Group
will be subject to the state levy in addition to the federal tax
that was passed into law on Monday.
The Australian Bankers Association (ABA), which represents
the major banks, did not respond immediately to a request for
comment. ABA Chief Executive Anna Bligh said last week that
imposing a tax on parts of the banking sector because of its
financial success set a "worrying precedent" for other
industries.
Australia's banks have come under scrutiny by politicians
and the public following a series of scandals involving
misleading financial advice, insurance fraud and alleged
interest-rate rigging.
($1 = 1.3242 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)