SYDNEY Nov 7 A severe housing market collapse
could ravage Australian bank earnings and capital levels, stress
tests showed on Friday, ramping up pressure on regulators to
call for higher capital buffers in a review expected to conclude
later this month.
The annual test results reflect the risks lying in banks'
mortgage books following strong housing price rises in Sydney
and Melbourne, and reinforces concerns that regulators have
about the industry's preparedness to deal with economic shocks.
"If the system doesn't have sufficient resilience to quickly
bounce back from shocks, it risks compounding the shocks being
experienced," said Wayne Byres, chairman of the Australian
Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA) which conducted the
stress tests.
"Our conclusion is, therefore, that there is scope to
further improve the resilience of the system."
Mortgages are the biggest driver of record profits posted in
recent years by Australia's big four banks - Commonwealth Bank
of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia
Bank.
Australian banks seem safer than they actually are given
their concentration on mortgage debt, which has lower risk
weights than other assets, Byres said.
Even so, Australian banks are already well capitalised and
Byres conceded that stress test modelling revealed that any
housing losses would be nowhere near the scale of those seen in
the U.S. mortgage crisis.
A government-backed inquiry tasked with providing a
blueprint for Australia's financial system over the next decade
is due to release a final report this month, and expectations
have grown that it could recommend a higher capital regime for
Australia's "Big Four" banks.
An interim report released in July said Australia's main
lenders were seen as too big to fail and policy options to
reduce that perception included ringfencing critical banking
activities and boosting capital requirements.
APRA, which oversees the banks, is also considering
macro-prudential buffers including tightening lending standards
for investment in properties, and an announcement is due before
the end of the year.
Banks have voiced concerns about the potential for increased
capital requirements.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)