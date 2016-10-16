(Repeat story published on Friday)
By Byron Kaye and Tom Westbrook
SYDNEY Oct 14 Australia's major banks are an
"oligopoly" and must undertake reform to boost confidence in the
financial system following a series of scandals that have
fuelled calls for a sweeping judicial inquiry, the corporate
regulator said on Friday.
"We're in a market that is frankly an oligopoly," Australian
Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Chairman Greg
Medcraft told a parliamentary hearing dominated by questions
about how to improve policing of the finance sector.
"Work is needed to restore trust and confidence," he said,
while conceding that the banks had taken "important steps in the
right direction".
The firm language will be read as a warning to the "Big
Four" banks - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group, Westpac Banking Corp
and National Australia Bank - that regulators
are watching how they respond to public anger over the
perception that they abuse their market power.
The four lenders together control four-fifths of the
industry in Australia and have enjoyed years of record profits
thanks largely to their dominance of the mortgage market.
But a string of scandals including alleged interest-rate
rigging, poor financial advice and insurance scams has exposed
them to allegations that their power has fostered a culture of
exploitation and unaccountability.
In appearances before another parliamentary committee last
week, bank chiefs expressed regret over any wrongdoing but
characterised the problems as aberrations.
They have rejected calls from whistleblowers and the
opposition Labor Party for a powerful Royal Commission inquiry,
and have the backing of the ruling Liberal Party.
Medcraft and Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority
Chairman Wayne Byres, who also testified on Friday, said forcing
banks to increase transparency in relation to advertising
mortgage products would improve competition, as would cutting
penalties for borrowers who changed lender.
Byres offered a brighter assessment of the sector, however,
suggesting it was generally more compliant with regulations
since the global financial crisis and more proactive in weeding
out poor practices.
"Having got the message they need to do better, they are
looking harder for instances of where things have gone wrong and
where people have been mistreated," he said.
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod
Sims said that while the banking industry was "highly
concentrated" and "a concern", other sectors of the economy,
like energy, were even less competitive.
Australian Bankers' Association Chief Executive Steven
Münchenberg said in a statement before Medcraft spoke that the
industry was implementing "extensive reforms".
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen
Coates)