SYDNEY Oct 27 Australia's corporate regulator
said the country's "Big Four" banks will have to repay at least
A$178 million ($136 million) to more than 200,000 customers as a
result of past practices of charging fees for financial advice
without providing it.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
said a report on Thursday that A$23 million had already been
repaid by the four banks and wealth manager AMP. The
ASIC estimated another A$154 million in payments would be
required in the future, plus interest which ASIC Deputy Chairman
Peter Kell told reporters could total A$10-15 million.
The customer compensation ordered by the watchdog comes at a
time when each of the "Big Four" - which account for 80 percent
of lending in Australia - have come under fire for abuse of
market power following scandals involving misleading financial
advice, insurance fraud and interest-rate rigging.
The bulk of the payments will be made by Australia's largest
bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), which said
in a statement on Thursday that it had failed to provide annual
reviews with financial advisers to customers. It expects to pay
A$105 million of compensation by mid-2017, an estimate that
matches ASIC's tally.
"We will continue to look across our business for areas
where we may have made mistakes and put things right for
customers," said Annabel Spring, CBA Group Executive, Wealth
Management, in a statement.
ASIC estimated Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ)
will have to repay A$49.7 million, a figure matched in
a statement by ANZ.
National Australia Bank (NAB) faces a bill of
A$16.9 million, Westpac Banking Corp is liable to repay
A$1.2 million, and AMP stands to return A$4.6 million to
clients, ASIC estimated. The calculations don't include interest
charges.
NAB, Westpac and AMP said in separate statements that they
would be compensating affected customers for their mistakes, but
did not disclose the amounts involved.
ASIC's Kell said most of the industry infractions had
occurred before wide-ranging reforms to the financial planning
industry were introduced in 2013. "We think the introduction of
those reforms helped bring these issues to the surface," Kell
told reporters on Thursday.
Financial planners are now required to provide an annual fee
advice statement to customers, who must "opt-in" to the advice
relationship every two years. Historical practices under fire
included considering service obligations satisfied if a
financial advisor had attempted to offer an annual review by
making three unanswered phone calls.
Diane Tate, executive director of retail policy at the
Australian Bankers' Association, said the industry had been
working with the regulator to improve record-keeping practices
and compliance systems.
"Banks are implementing changes to their businesses to
improve their systems and address community concerns around
conduct and culture," she said.
($1 = 1.3094 Australian dollars)
