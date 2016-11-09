(Recasts with Commonwealth Bank AGM comments)
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY Nov 9 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Chief Executive Ian Narev on Wednesday said there will
be ongoing pressure on profits at Australia's biggest lender due
to an "unprecedented" environment of low interest rates and
inflation.
His comments came as Fitch Ratings said operating profits at
Australia's four biggest banks were likely to be squeezed over
the next 12 months as stress from the mining and
apartment-building sectors undermines asset quality.
CBA, Westpac, Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group and National Australia Bank posted their
first combined drop in pretax profit in eight years for the 2016
financial year, Fitch said. Pretax profit fell to A$41 billion
($31.80 billion), down 7 percent from the prior year.
Australian bank returns have been under pressure from higher
wholesale funding and deposit costs, as well as regulatory
changes requiring them to hold more capital against their
mortgage books to provide a more level playing field for smaller
banks.
"Bank profitability at the moment is not quite what it was a
few years ago," Narev told shareholders at the bank's annual
meeting Perth, referring to the heyday of record earnings in the
first half of the decade.
"We are in an unprecedented world of low interest rates and
inflation."
CBA on Tuesday reported flat first-quarter unaudited cash
earnings of A$2.4 billion ($1.85 billion) as margins tightened
because of higher funding costs.
Australian banks were likely to remain highly profitable
compared with international peers and were in a strong position
to cope with capital pressures that could result from upcoming
regulatory changes, Fitch said.
However, after strong rises in property prices in major
Australian cities and a tightening of lending to foreign
investors, the ratings agency said it was concerned developers
might soon start experiencing problems settling apartment sales,
which could cause issues for the banks.
Narev said his team was keeping a watch on Australian
property developments, looking block by block at funding and
lending levels, although so far he was not overly concerned.
Hours before the meeting, CBA withdrew a proposed resolution
to tie part of Narev's bonus to "people and community" work,
after some shareholders expressed concern that the performance
targets were not transparent.
Chairman David Turner said more than 25 percent of
shareholders had opposed its executive pay. A similar vote next
year would force the entire board to be placed up for reelection
under Australian corporate rules.
($1 = 1.2893 Australian dollars)
