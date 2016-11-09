(Recasts with Commonwealth Bank AGM comments)

By Jamie Freed

SYDNEY Nov 9 Commonwealth Bank of Australia Chief Executive Ian Narev on Wednesday said there will be ongoing pressure on profits at Australia's biggest lender due to an "unprecedented" environment of low interest rates and inflation.

His comments came as Fitch Ratings said operating profits at Australia's four biggest banks were likely to be squeezed over the next 12 months as stress from the mining and apartment-building sectors undermines asset quality.

CBA, Westpac, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank posted their first combined drop in pretax profit in eight years for the 2016 financial year, Fitch said. Pretax profit fell to A$41 billion ($31.80 billion), down 7 percent from the prior year.

Australian bank returns have been under pressure from higher wholesale funding and deposit costs, as well as regulatory changes requiring them to hold more capital against their mortgage books to provide a more level playing field for smaller banks.

"Bank profitability at the moment is not quite what it was a few years ago," Narev told shareholders at the bank's annual meeting Perth, referring to the heyday of record earnings in the first half of the decade.

"We are in an unprecedented world of low interest rates and inflation."

CBA on Tuesday reported flat first-quarter unaudited cash earnings of A$2.4 billion ($1.85 billion) as margins tightened because of higher funding costs.

Australian banks were likely to remain highly profitable compared with international peers and were in a strong position to cope with capital pressures that could result from upcoming regulatory changes, Fitch said.

However, after strong rises in property prices in major Australian cities and a tightening of lending to foreign investors, the ratings agency said it was concerned developers might soon start experiencing problems settling apartment sales, which could cause issues for the banks.

Narev said his team was keeping a watch on Australian property developments, looking block by block at funding and lending levels, although so far he was not overly concerned.

Hours before the meeting, CBA withdrew a proposed resolution to tie part of Narev's bonus to "people and community" work, after some shareholders expressed concern that the performance targets were not transparent.

Chairman David Turner said more than 25 percent of shareholders had opposed its executive pay. A similar vote next year would force the entire board to be placed up for reelection under Australian corporate rules.

($1 = 1.2893 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)