* Recommends setting up customer complaints tribunal by July
2017
* Tribunal to make binding decisions, reduce lawyers'
involvement
* Opposition Labor Party continues to call for Royal
Commission
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, Nov 24 A group of Australian lawmakers
recommended a banking customer complaints tribunal should be set
up by July next year, to make binding decisions while minimising
the involvement of lawyers, amid rising dissatisfaction with the
country's financial system.
The recommendation, however, failed to dampen calls from the
opposition Labor Party for a Royal Commission, or a powerful
judicial inquiry into the broader financial industry plagued by
a series of scandals involving misleading financial advice,
insurance fraud and alleged interest-rate rigging.
According to the latest recommendation contained in a report
by a cross-party parliamentary committee, banks should make
public their reports of regulatory breaches, including names of
the senior executives responsible for the teams.
The report also says the government should ease requirements
for new banks to make it more easy for start-ups to compete
against the country's top banks, known as the 'Big Four'.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac,
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National
Australia Bank together account for about 80 percent of
lending in Australia.
The committee, however, stopped short of requiring full bank
account portability, which would allow customers to retain the
same account number if they switched banks, due to concerns over
the potential cost of such a move.
A banking and financial sector complaints tribunal, to be
paid for by the banks, should start operating by July 1, 2017,
the committee recommended in its report.
The tribunal - which would replace the existing financial
ombudsman service, the credit and investments ombudsman and the
superannuation complaints tribunal - would be free for consumers
to access, operate without lawyers to the extent possible and
have the power to make binding decisions, the report added.
None of the 'Big Four' responded immediately to requests for
comment. Their chief executive officers have all previously
agreed in principle to the idea of a banking tribunal in their
testimony before the parliamentary committee.
"Many of the committee's recommendations build upon reforms
already underway to make banking better for all Australians,"
Australian Bankers' Association CEO Steven Munchenberg said.
The committee, comprising 10 lawmakers, was established by
the centre-right coalition government. Earlier this year, the
government rejected the opposition's calls for a Royal
Commission - the most powerful investigative body in Australia
with the power to recommend prosecutions and new legislation.
"The only way to achieve any form of justice for the victims
of the banks, and the only way to truly shine a light on the
practices that drive unethical behaviour in the banking
industry, is to hold a Royal Commission," said a dissenting
report by Labor members of the parliamentary committee.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)