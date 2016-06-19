* 'Big Four' face most serious test since 2008 global crisis
* Key politicians back wide-ranging industry investigation
* Royal Commission urged after series of misconduct cases
* Major lenders say no need for "distraction" of probe
* Australian banking sector one of most concentrated markets
By Swati Pandey and Jonathan Barrett
SYDNEY, June 20 Australia's four leading banks
face the biggest test to their dominance since the 2008 global
financial crisis as politicians calling for a public inquiry
into how they operate look set to emerge from national elections
in July with decisive influence.
The calls for a special parliamentary investigation, known
as a Royal Commission, follow a series of poor conduct charges
levelled at big banks, from giving consumers bad financial
advice to claims of rate-rigging by three of the top four
lenders.
A Royal Commission with far-reaching powers could be a
headache for the "Big Four" - Commonwealth Bank of Australia
(CBA), Westpac Banking Corp, Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) and National Australia Bank
(NAB). The four are behind 80 percent of the country's
lending and have scored strong profit growth for years.
"A Royal Commission is very negative because anything can be
opened up, so I understand why banks are so keen to avoid it at
all costs," said Omkar Joshi, who manages A$1 billion ($738
million) at Watermark Funds Management.
Under Royal Commissions, executives can be compelled to
attend public hearings and answer questions under oath. Findings
can trigger major reforms: a police regulator was established
after a Royal Commission into the New South Wales Police in 1995
uncovered widespread corruption.
Polls predict a tight race in the July 2 federal election.
While the ruling Liberal-National coalition does not support a
public inquiry into banks, even if it emerges from the ballot as
the leading political force it could be outvoted on the issue in
parliament, with both the main opposition Labor Party and key
independent lawmakers backing a comprehensive probe.
"I think we need to have a robust Royal Commission," Senator
Nick Xenophon, whose newly created party, Nick Xenophon Team,
could have the balance of power in the Senate, told Reuters.
"It should be about how do we better protect consumers, how
do we strengthen those non-'Big Four' banks as well in relative
terms?"
Pauline Hanson, leader of the right-wing One Nation party
and well placed to win a seat in Australia's Senate, also
supports a wide-ranging inquiry. "We definitely have to have
one. That's high on our agenda," Hanson told Reuters.
Officials at the four main lenders did not respond to
Reuters' requests for comment for this story.
DOMESTIC SHIELD
Bank executives have rejected the calls for a probe, saying
consistent industry regulation offers the best solution.
"We are not denying there have been problems, we are not
denying there has to be ongoing scrutiny of the industry,"
Australian Bankers' Association Chief Executive Steven
Münchenberg said earlier this year. "The question is do we need
a Royal Commission to do that? No, we do not."
NAB's CEO Andrew Thorburn said in a statement in April a
Royal Commission would be a "serious distraction", while ANZ CEO
Shayne Elliott said such an inquiry could damage Australia's
standing among global investors.
The market grip of Australia's main banks - among the
tightest of all developed economies - has left the sector in the
political spotlight before. The big four's domestic scale helped
shield them from the 2008 financial crisis, and has kept them
largely insulated from competition with overseas rivals and
financial technology disruptors.
A financial services inquiry in 2014 found the banking
sector was concentrated to a level that could create risks to
both the stability and the degree of competition in the
financial system.
But banks have returned as an issue in the election
campaign: public trust has been damaged by incidents including
bad advice that led to thousands of customers losing savings and
rejected insurance claims.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission is also
pursuing court actions against NAB, ANZ and Westpac over alleged
manipulation of the bank bill swap rate, Australia's equivalent
to Libor, for their financial advantage - an allegation the
three banks refute.
Against that backdrop the concern for banks is that a Royal
Commission has the ability to continually widen the scope of its
investigation.
"It's a real worry and we're laying low until the election,"
one senior bank executive told Reuters, requesting anonymity due
to the sensitive nature of the issue.
($1 = 1.3548 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Jonathan Barrett; Editing by
Jane Wardell and Kenneth Maxwell)