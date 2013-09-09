SYDNEY, Sept 9 Acquisitive non-bank lender
Pepper Australia is vying to buy assets with a net book value
estimated at around A$1 billion ($919.45 million) from Britain's
Lloyds Banking Group as it looks to sell down in
Australia, banking sources.
Also shortlisted in the deal are big banks Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group, Westpac Banking Corp
and investment bank Macquarie Group with final bids due
by the end of the month, the sources said, asking not to be
identified as the information is confidential.
The sale comes as Lloyds has been offloading non-core assets
this year, including U.S. mortgage portfolio disposals and
branches from its retail banking network in Spain. The British
lender is trimming its international footprint to reduce costs
and bolster its balance sheet.
In Australia, Lloyds recently sold a A$371 million portfolio
of loan assets from its unit BOS International Australia to Bain
Capital's Sankaty Advisors. Japan's Nomura
also purchased loan assets with a face value of around
A$150 million for an undisclosed sum, sources said.
Separately, Pepper Australia with equity fund Cadence
Capital Ltd on Monday increased its bid for mortgage
asset owner RHG Ltd. Pepper has been competing to
acquire RHG against non-bank lender Resimac Limited.
ANZ, Westpac, Pepper Australia, Nomura, Macquarie and Lloyds
declined to comment.