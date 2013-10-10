SYDNEY Oct 11 Westpac Banking Corp said on Friday it has agreed to buy Australian assets from Lloyds Banking Group for A$1.45 billion ($1.37 billion).

Westpac won the auction after rivals Macquarie Group and a consortium led by Pepper Australia and GE Capital dropped out of the race.

The corporate loan book, motor and equipment financing businesses purchased by Westpac have a face value of A$8.4 billion, the Australian bank said.

The deal is Westpac's largest acquisition since its 2008 takeover of St George Bank.

The sale was part of Lloyd's global strategy to cut costs and shrink its international network to refocus on lending in the British domestic market.