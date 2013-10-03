EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
SYDNEY Oct 3 Westpac Banking Corp has submitted a bid for Australian assets being sold by Lloyds Banking Group, two sources said, lining up against competing offers from Pepper Australia and Macquarie Group .
Lloyds is selling corporate loan, motor and equipment financing businesses in Australia with a face value of some A$8.5 billion ($7.95 billion), people familiar with the process told Reuters.
The sale is part of a global plan by Lloyds to cut costs and strengthen its balance sheet as the bank shrinks its international operations and refocuses on lending to British households and businesses.
Westpac declined to comment.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has