SYDNEY, April 23 Australian banks have started selling syndicated corporate loans for the first time, seeking to relieve funding pressures and tap the $1.4 trillion Australian pension sector's rising appetite for fixed income.

The top four banks - National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group - control more than 60 percent of the annual A$160 billion ($166 billion) corporate loan market and have plenty of loans to sell.

Banks have traditionally kept high-quality loans to Australia's corporates on their books, but are facing both a $100 billion annual funding shortfall and tougher global bank rules on capital requirements.

"These assets when sold will take some funding pressure off the banking system and free up banks' lending capacity," said Steve Lambert, NAB's executive general manager for Capital Markets.

Bankers and analysts estimate selling corporate loans to funds could raise $20 billion a year for the banks within two to three years if the market takes off.

NAB, the biggest business bank in the country, has set up a new fund, Metrics Credit Partners, to package and sell corporate loans. The fund, which will be led by three of its senior loan bankers, has a A$1 billion loans portfolio from NAB and is looking to raise A$3 billion from other fund investors.

Metrics would own and service the loans, but sell units in the fund to investors, giving them access to a fixed income stream without having to own the underlying assets.

Australian pension funds, traditionally heavy in more volatile equities, have already been lining up to buy bonds, infrastructure debt and leveraged buyout debt to diversify their portfolios.

"We see the Australian loans space as being extremely attractive, particularly areas where we have a focus," said Bob Sahota, head of fixed income at Challenger Financial, which manages A$31 billion in funds.

Challenger, which would potentially be both a buyer from the banks and a competitor in orginating loans, was also looking for opportunities in the loan market for co-investment partners such as superannuation funds AustralianSuper and HESTA, as well as Government of Singapore Investment Corp, Sahota said.

"The European banks are pulling out and the Australian banks are staring at higher cost of funding. There are extremely good deals to be done," he said.

FIXED INCOME DEMAND

Data from Deloitte shows nearly half of Australian pension assets come from baby boomers born between 1943 and 1960 and over a third is from people born between 1961 and 1981 - all classes that would typically seek monthly pensions payouts over capital appreciation.

But only a fifth of Australian pension assets are in fixed income, one of the lowest levels in the world, making it necessary for pension funds to move into assets such as loans. In comparison bonds outrank equities in United States.

Westpac-unit Hastings Funds Management, which manages A$6.7 billion, has recently started to buy senior infrastructure loans.

Hastings, which like Challenger would be a potential buyer and originator of loans, sees new bank rules as a turning point for banks, especially in terms of infrastructure loans.

The new rules, dubbed Basel III, are aimed at preventing another global banking crisis and require lenders to hold more capital aside in the form of equity, reserves and retained earnings in case of a sharp economic downturn.

They also call for the funding mix to roughly match the loans tenure, making long-term lending less viable.

"From a banking point of view it appears unquestionable - banks can't really be the long-term funders to infrastructure markets," said Steve Rankine, executive director at Hastings Funds Management.

Sources at ANZ and CBA said the banks are looking closely at the model pioneered by NAB and waiting to see how successful the initial offerings are. Spokesmen at the two banks did not reply to an email query.

"There is a lot of interest in our offering. As we speak a number of investors are accessing our electronic data room," said Graham McNamara, a founder of Metrics Credit Partners.

"The fund is targeting returns of 300 to 400 basis points over swap. This will not be our only fund. Our focus is to aggregate the inherent demand for fixed income products from a broad range of institutional investors including pension funds." ($1 = 0.9632 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett and Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Richard Pullin)