By Jamie Freed
| SYDNEY, June 2
Macquarie Group Ltd,
battling a surprise $4.6 billion tax on Australia's lenders,
left open the option of moving its headquarters abroad on
Friday, baffling analysts and lawyers who warned a costly shift
may do little to avoid the levy.
Australia shocked banks and investors last month with a new
balance sheet tax that hits all lenders with more than A$100
billion ($74 billion) of total liabilities. It catches
Macquarie, the country's top investment bank, in the same net as
the country's four largest commercial lenders.
Macquarie has two-thirds of its business and most of its
staff outside Australia, but the issue of where its headquarters
should be located has not been actively or publicly debated.
An unsourced report in the Australian Financial Review said
on Friday, however, that Macquarie had told at least one of the
major political parties it was now canvassing options for
relocating outside Australia as a result of the tax.
A spokeswoman for the bank said in response to the report:
"As we have said over the years, Macquarie consistently looks
at the most appropriate locations for its businesses and head
office."
"Whilst approximately two-thirds of our business is outside
Australia, it remains a key market and is where over 6,000 of
our approximately 13,600 staff are employed," she added, giving
no further details.
The Big Four banks have been vocal about their opposition to
the tax, which was announced in the May federal budget and is
supported by both major political parties.
It is expected to cost the sector a combined A$1.5 billion a
year or A$6.2 billion ($4.6 billion) over four years in the
planned budget. It has no sunset clause.
But Macquarie has not commented publicly on the tax to date,
beyond a statement saying it was examining the potential impact.
Analysts and investors said Macquarie's decision not to deny
a potential move was likely political, but doubted it would
shift its headquarters over a tax that, at six basis points on
certain liabilities, would be minor and which it may not be able
to escape in any case.
"I wouldn't have thought this tax alone would be enough to
catalyse (a move) unless they are worried it could go up again
in the future," said Shaw and Partners analyst David Spotswood,
who estimates the levy could lower pretax earnings by three
percent.
"I just suspect it is signalling to the government and
letting them know they are not happy and there are things they
can do about it.
Foreign banks like Citigroup Inc and HSBC Holdings PLC
would still be subject to the Australian tax if their
local liabilities reached A$100 billion, according to
Australia's Treasury Department.
Moving is also complex for large institutions.
Rival HSBC last year dropped a proposal to shift
its headquarters from London to Hong Kong, its main profit
generating hub, after a 10-month review, triggered partly by
Britain's tax on banks' global balance sheets that cost HSBC
$1.1 billion in 2014. Analysts had estimated the cost of moving
out of London at between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion.
Karara Capital investment manager Rohan Walsh said
Macquarie's business had been growing strongly internationally,
particularly in the United States and Europe, and it could
eventually make sense to move.
"Any consideration to move overseas will not be driven by
the bank tax," he said. "It will be driven by the business mix."
($1 = 1.3532 Australian dollars)
