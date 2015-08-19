SYDNEY Aug 20 Australia's markets regulator on
Thursday said lenders providing interest-only mortgages need to
lift their standards after a probe found that lending criteria
were not stringent enough.
The Australian Securities & Investment Commission (ASIC) has
recommended that banks use a consumer's actual expenses to gauge
eligibility instead of relying on a benchmark, and include
buffers for future interest rate increases for affordability
assessments.
The move is a part of a broader regulatory clamp-down on
loans for homes bought for investment purposes and follows
increasingly stern warnings from the banking regulator to keep
annual growth in investment home loans below 10 percent.
Demand for investor home loans across Australia has reached
historic highs, fuelling concerns of frothiness in the property
market. More than half of new-home loan approvals are for
investment purposes, latest regulatory filings show.
ASIC had announced its probe into interest-only home loans
last December. It looked at 11 lenders, including the country's
four major banks - Commonwealth Bank, Westpac Banking
Corp, National Australia Bank and ANZ
.
Following the review, all 11 lenders have changed their
practices in line with ASIC's recommendations or have committed
to implementing necessary changes in the coming months, ASIC
said in a statement.
Demand for interest-only loans - popular with investors and
those on higher incomes - has grown by around 80 percent since
2012, but delinquency rates are still low, ASIC said.
For many, interest-only home loans can appear to be more
affordable, as initial payments include interest but no
principal. However, if incorrectly assessed, customers can end
up taking on a loan they cannot afford to repay in the long
term, particularly if interest rates rise.
