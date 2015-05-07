(Adds NAB's fund raising plans, quote, graphic)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY May 7 A golden era of record profits and
lush dividends is coming to an end for Australia's major banks,
with disappointing results this week revealing a new normal of
more modest earnings growth due to tougher capital requirements
and a sluggish economy.
Having doubled annual profits over the past five years,
Australia's banks are now set to post low single-digit growth in
2015, four fund managers said. Net interest margins, a measure
of profitability, will hit unprecedented lows, they added.
Bad debts are rising after plunging commodity prices killed
a mining investment boom, leaving the rest of the economy
struggling despite record low interest rates.
Expectations of more stringent minimum capital requirements are
already clipping dividend yields.
"We recognise how important dividends are for our investor
base. At the same time, the board has to take into account
what's the appropriate capital for the company given what we
understand about the regulatory environment and risks that we
are facing," Westpac Banking Corp Chief Executive Brian
Hartzer said on Monday.
"One of the challenges ... is to work out what our long-term
position is going to be. Most of those relate to capital, some
of them relate to liquidity."
National Australia Bank announced a massive capital
raising along with an uptick in bad debt charges, Westpac and
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group unveiled
lower-than-expected dividends, and Commonwealth Bank
warned of higher regulatory costs in one of the most downbeat
reporting weeks for Australian lenders in years.
Banking shares slumped to multi-week lows after Westpac and
CBA missed earnings estimates. The "Big Four" banks have
underperformed the 6 percent growth in broader S&P/ASX 200 index
so far this year.
Westpac's results were followed by a ratings downgrade by
Morgan Stanley, and Deutsche Bank and Bell Potter slashed their
price targets. Deutsche and Jefferies also cut ANZ's price
targets, even though the most Asia-exposed of Australia's
lenders posted better-than-expected first-half profits.
Australian banks are among the most expensive in the world,
with forward price-to-earnings ratios at 13.6 times compared
with a global average of 8.9.
HOME LOAN PRESSURES
Banks chiefs are now battening down the hatches by slowing
dividend growth, bolstering capital and selling low-returning
businesses.
NAB, the country's No.4 lender by market value, on Thursday
said it planned to raise A$5.5 billion ($4.38 billion) in a
rights issue and float its troubled British unit.
"It's pretty clear to us that regulatory capital
requirements are only going higher... We are moving to build
what is an unquestionably strong balance sheet," NAB executive
Craig Drummond said on a conference call with analysts.
The move will be positive for NAB but could put further
downward pressure on bank shares in the short term, said one
fund manager who holds bank stock but not NAB.
In other developments, second-biggest lender Westpac
announced a A$2 billion fund raising through its dividend
reinvestment plan. Third-ranked ANZ, meanwhile, put its car and
equipment finance business on the market.
The banks are also slowing down the most profitable part of
their business - home lending.
Frothiness in the property market has triggered a government
crackdown on illegal foreign investment and put pressure on
banks to curb lending to speculators.
A government-backed review in December called for banks to
strengthen capital levels and lift so-called risk weights on
mortgages, meaning competition for home loans is likely to
intensify.
($1 = 1.2550 Australian dollars)
