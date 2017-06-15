SYDNEY, June 15 The Australian Senate voted on
Thursday to hold a parliamentary inquiry into the banking
sector, which could pressure the government to ramp up
regulation of an industry facing a backlash after a series of
scandals.
Under the "Banking and Financial Services Commission of
Inquiry Bill 2017", introduced by a group of non-government
cross-bench senators, banks would be forced to testify before a
powerful parliamentary inquiry.
Bank bosses currently face questioning by the lower house of
parliament at least once a year.
For a more powerful inquiry to become a reality, the Senate
bill must now be passed by the lower house where the government
holds a slim majority and says financial and consumer watchdogs
already have enough authority over lenders.
Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson said the Senate's support
for the bill gives Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull the choice to
start "his own royal commission or he runs the risk that
parliament does it without him".
Turnbull has previously ruled out holding a bank royal
commission, the most powerful inquiry in Australia.
Australia's four major lenders - Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, ANZ Banking
Group and National Australia Bank - have come
under fire after scams involving misleading financial advice,
insurance fraud and interest-rate rigging, as well as for hiking
mortgage rates independently to the central bank.
The left-wing Greens party, which co-sponsored the bill,
said it hopes rural government lower house member George
Christensen will break from his party and support the bill,
given his history of criticising banks.
A spokeswoman for Christensen told Reuters the lawmaker
would "stay true" to previous public support for the bill,
provided that the inquiry includes Australia's insurance and
pension industries.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Colin Packham; Editing by Michael
Perry)