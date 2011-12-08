* Big four cut rates by 25 basis points

* ANZ to review monthly, independent of c.bank decision

* Banks concerned over rising funding costs (Adds CBA and Westpac; updates Treasurer comment)

SYDNEY, Dec 8 Australia's big four banks, which control about 90 percent of the country's $1 trillion mortgage market, cut variable mortgage rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, after political pressure to pass on the central bank's rate cut of earlier this week.

The National Australia Bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp voiced concerns over rising cost of funds and shrinking margins, and ANZ left the door open for independent moves in the future.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) also cut its variable mortgage rate by 25 basis points, but made no comment about funding costs.

Australia's four big banks have previously drawn flak for not passing on cuts in full or raising rates more than the central bank in a country where more than a third of 8.5 million households have a mortgage and banks are making record profits.

ANZ was the first to move by passing the latest central bank rate cut in full, but said funding costs were largely unrelated to the central bank's official cash rate and it would change the way it reviews rates.

Australian banks' reliance on offshore funds to bridge the gap between total loans and deposits means central bank cash rate is not the primary influence on their pricing strategy anymore. Analysts estimate only a fifth of total funds are based on central bank cash rate.

"Conceptually, funding cost is different from the cash rate for the banks. As costs get higher banks need to pass it onto customers," Ed Henning, an analyst at CLSA, said.

The four big banks raise about $100 billion annually largely from Europe and the United States, where cost of funds have shot up mainly due to the European debt crisis.

ANZ said it would now review rates on the second Friday of each month, a move which allows it to distance itself from central bank review on the first Tuesday of the month, and the political expectation that banks automatically pass on any central bank move.

"It provides us with the flexibility to reflect movements in funding costs across the full spectrum of funding sources - not solely in response to the Reserve Bank's cash rate," said Phil Chronican, Chief Executive for the bank's Australian operations.

NAB's Group Executive for Personal Banking Lisa Gray said the bank remained concerned about rising funding cost but it also wanted to stay competitive. NAB has offered the lowest mortgage rate among the top four banks for the last 29 months.

Westpac said the unstable economic situation in Europe posed significant risks to global financial markets.

"This is placing pressure on both the availability and cost of raising funds overseas to support mortgage and business lending in Australia," Westpac's Retail and Business Banking Group Executive Jason Yetton said.

ANZ shares fell 0.5 percent and NAB rose 0.9 percent on Thursday, compared with a 0.3 percent fall for the broader market. Westpac shares were off 0.4 percent and Commonwealth Bank shares shed 1 percent.

RECORD PROFITS

Australia's four big banks have racked up a record $25 billion in profit this year, in stark contrast to their struggling European and U.S. rivals. Profit growth is set to slow, however, with higher funding costs and mortgage demand at its lowest level since 1977 as households focus on saving.

Efforts to lower funding costs hit a snag last month, when CBA and NAB were forced to delay the sale of up to A$1.5 billion of covered bonds in international markets due to the impact of the European debt crisis, according to sources.

The banks' move to cut rates is a gift for the unpopular Labor government, which has been under pressure from political opponents to rein-in record bank profits in a country where home ownership and mortgage repayments are close to an obsession.

"It's good to see the banks have decided to do the right thing by their customers this Christmas," Treasurer Wayne Swan said in a statement late on Thursday.

For an average mortgage of A$300,000 ($307,800), a cut of 25 basis points equals an extra saving of A$600 a year. Even a modest easing represents a large boost to incomes.

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lopped 25 basis points off its cash rate, taking it to 4.25 percent, the second cut in as many months.

The reluctance of the big banks to follow suit immediately drew widespread condemnation from local media.

In a front page article, one newspaper depicted RBA Governor Glenn Stevens as Santa Claus and the CEOs of the four big banks as the grinches who stole Christmas.

($1 = 0.9747 Australian dollars) (Additional reporting by James Grubel in Canberra; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)