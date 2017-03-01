LONDON, March 1 Credit rating agency S&P Global
said on Wednesday that Australia's rising economic pressures
could see it cut the ratings on most of the country's banks by
one notch and in a few cases by two notches.
It said the jump in private sector debt and residential
property prices in Australia in recent years indicated rising
risks for banks and finance companies, with losses likely if
there was a sharp drop in the housing market.
S&P said some institutions could avoid a downgrade thanks to
support from large parent organisations though at least three,
including Auswide Bank, MyState Bank and People's
Choice Credit Union, could face two-notch cuts.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Nigel Stephenson)