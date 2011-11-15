SYDNEY Nov 16 Australia's central bank on Wednesday set out the terms of a new liquidity facility that would allow domestic commercial banks to better meet liquidity standards under Basel III rules.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said its Committed Liquidity Facility (CLF) would charge a fee of 15 basis points per annum, based on the size of the commitment. The fee will apply to both drawn and undrawn commitments and must be paid monthly in advance.

For the CLF, which will come in from Jan. 1 2015, the RBA would purchase securities under repo at an interest rate set 25 basis points above the cash rate, in line with the current arrangements for the overnight repo facility.

The initial margins that the Reserve Bank will apply to eligible collateral will be the same as those used in the Bank's normal market operations.

The RBA would accept securities eligible for its current market operations as well as certain related-party assets issued by bankruptcy remote vehicles, such as self-securitised residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

The central bank also widened the range of securities it accepts in normal operations to include all senior debt securities with a residual maturity of 12 months or less that have been issued by Australian depositary institutions with a public credit rating.

The RBA said it would also lower the minimum credit rating for eligible long-term debt securities issued by ADIs to BBB+ from A-.

The CLF is needed in Australia as there is not enough government debt on issue for banks to meet the strict requirement of Basel III.

