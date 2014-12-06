(Adds quotes, detail)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY Dec 7 Australia's major banks should set
aside more capital to ensure they can survive a repeat of the
global financial crisis, a government-backed review recommended
on Sunday, a measure that may rein in the banks' hefty dividend
payouts.
Bank executives have been bracing for the Financial System
Inquiry report for months, arguing that higher levels of capital
are unnecessary and would come at a cost to the economy.
The 348-page report found that Australia's financial system
has characteristics that give rise to risks, including its
dependence on importing capital.
"Although no system can ever be bulletproof, Australia
should aim to cultivate financial institutions with the strength
to not only withstand plausible shocks, but also continue to
provide critical economic functions," said the report chaired by
David Murray, former head of Commonwealth Bank of Australia
.
Australia's "Big Four" lenders - CBA, Westpac Banking Corp
, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and
National Australia Bank - dominate the industry,
holding a combined market share of more than 80 percent, raising
fears they are "too big to fail" .
They survived the global financial crisis that began in 2008
relatively unscathed and have been generating record profits in
recent years, largely on the back of their massive mortgage
books.
But Australian banks' capital ratios are not in the top
quartile of international banks where they should be, the
inquiry said, without specifying the extent of increase needed.
Common equity tier one capital ratios range from a low of
8.94 percent for ANZ to as high as 9.52 percent for CBA,
according to the banking regulator, broadly around the middle of
a 5 percent to 14 percent range seen in most countries.
In a note last month, credit rating agency Fitch Ratings
estimated the Big Four could face a capital shortfall of up to
A$53 billion in the most aggressive scenario.
While the numbers are large, Fitch said the banks were "well
positioned" to meet the additional buffers through internal
capital generation measures.
Bank shares have underperformed the broader market this year
on concerns that investor returns, particularly dividends, may
take a hit if banks were forced to hold higher capital.
The Murray report also recommended raising funding for
regulators and reducing disclosure requirements for large listed
corporates issuing 'simple bonds' to boost the retail corporate
debt market.
It found that the country's A$1.7 trillion ($1.4 trillion)
compulsory superannuation industry, or pension industry, was
inefficient due to a lack of strong, price-based competition and
was failing to deliver the expected benefits due to its high
costs.
Recommendations will be considered by regulators, the
central bank and the government, which will consult with
industry and consumers until March 31.
(1 US dollar = 1.2015 Australian dollar)
