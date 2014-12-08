* FSI aims to level playing field for small banks
* Credit Suisse, Bell Potter upgrade regional banks
* ANZ, NAB seen as most vulnerable to new capital
recommendations
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Dec 8 Australia's smaller banks stand to
benefit from a government-backed financial sector review that
has recommended the nation's big lenders set aside more capital
for their main business of mortgages, in a move towards a level
playing field.
The recommendation, if implemented, could help the smaller
banks grab market share from the country's 'Big Four' major
lenders for whom mortgages account for 40-60 percent of total
loans.
It will also help make them more competitive by narrowing
the gap between the majors and their smaller peers on the
capital set aside against potential losses on mortgages.
Australia's major banks will need as much as A$48 billion
($39.68 billion) after the financial system inquiry (FSI) on
Sunday called for stronger capital for them to become among the
world's safest lenders.
Major banks currently, on average, keep aside 18 percent
capital against potential losses on home loans compared with 39
percent for smaller peers, helping the big banks produce better
shareholder returns. Under the proposed rules, though, the
majors will have to set aside 25 percent to 30 percent capital.
"It is pleasing the inquiry has acknowledged the competitive
gap enjoyed by the majors needs to be closed and would like to
see action taken quickly to address this issue, before the
dominance of the Big Four is further entrenched. If that
happens, Australian consumers will ultimately be the losers,"
Jon Sutton, acting CEO of Bank of Queensland, said in a
statement.
Recommendations by the inquiry, chaired by David Murray,
former head of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, is open
to consultation with regulators and industry until March 31.
Following the FSI report, brokerages including Credit Suisse
and Bell Potter upgraded ratings on regional banks. Smaller
banks Suncorp, Bendigo & Adelaide Bank and
MEBank praised the inquiry's effort to try and level the playing
field.
Big banks have already warned that raising capital
requirements and mortgage risk weightings will lead to higher
costs to consumers and smaller dividends for shareholders.
Credit Suisse downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group while Morgan Stanley noted that ANZ and National
Australia Bank, with the lowest tier-I ratios among the
big banks, were the "most vulnerable."
"What Murray is trying to do is take away the lopsided
nature of allocation of capital from the Big Four to the balance
of the banking community," said Mark Bouris, executive chairman
of Yellow Brick Road, a mortgage provider part-owned by
Macquarie Group Ltd.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)