SYDNEY, July 15 A government-backed review of
the Australian financial system said on Tuesday it has performed
"reasonably well" in facilitating economic growth, but
highlighted a number of looming challenges, including fiscal
pressures, slowing productivity growth and technological change.
The panel chaired by the former head of the Commonwealth
Bank of Australia is tasked with laying out a blueprint for the
financial system over the next decade. It identified a several
priority issues in a 460-page interim report, including
superannuation efficiency, regulatory architecture and
technology risks.
The government will hold further consultation with industry
on Tuesday's interim report, with a final report due by
November.
