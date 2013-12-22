SYDNEY Dec 23 Australia's systemically
important "Big Four" banks will be required to set aside an
extra 1 percent of equity capital to protect against the kind of
turmoil seen during the global financial crisis under new
regulations announced on Monday.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank
Ltd and Westpac Banking Corp already hold
significant capital buffers and are expected to have sufficient
reserves set aside to meet the extra requirements by the January
2016 deadline, the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority
said.
"APRA therefore does not believe that phase-in arrangements
for the HLA (higher loss absorbency) requirement, beyond the
two-year lead time, are necessary."
The additional requirements for systemically important
domestic banks are part of a global framework for financial
institutions being overseen by the Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision aimed at preventing the kinds of failures and public
bailout of banks that occurred in 2008.
Australia's big four banks are among the world's largest and
most profitable, having avoided the worst of the subprime
mortgage crisis, risky lending and an investment banking bubble
in the past decade.