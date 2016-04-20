* Banks to pay for increased ASIC resources - Treasurer
* Reforms include better technological, surveillance powers
* ASIC, banking association welcome reforms
By Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, April 20 Australia announced reforms for
its markets watchdog on Wednesday, forcing banks to pay for
increased resources, but opposition and some ruling party
lawmakers saw the measures as an attempt to avoid an inquiry
into the scandal-hit banks.
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC)
will get additional funding of A$127 million ($99 million) to
modernise technology, equip it with data analytics and
surveillance capabilities and make it a proactive regulator.
The moves, aimed at heading off malfeasance at financial
institutions before it occurs, come amid growing calls to hold
an inquiry into the country's biggest banks following a series
of revelations about misconduct.
Any inquiry by the Royal Commission would probably drag on
for months, stirring more controversy for the banks and the
government in the run up to an election expected in July.
"The debate on whether we need a Royal Commission will
inevitably continue," said Ian Ramsay, director of Melbourne Law
School's Centre For Corporate Law And Securities Regulation.
ASIC is perceived to be "timid" and "hesitant", according to
a 2014 Senate Inquiry. It is also seen as weaker compared to
Western regulators in terms of the small fines it levies and
other penalties it brings to bear.
It is now trying to rebuild confidence, in part by taking
two of Australia's biggest banks - ANZ Banking Group
and Westpac Banking Corp - to court after failing to
reach a settlement over allegations of benchmark interest rate
rigging.
ASIC secured A$149 million in compensation and remediation
in the six months to December 2015, according to a report
published last month. That compares with nearly A$25 million in
the year-ago period.
"We want an ASIC that prosecutes," Treasurer Scott Morrison
told reporters at a press conference.
The four major banks - ANZ, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank
and NAB were all in the red, down between
0.3-1.3 percent on Wednesday in a firm broader market.
FUNDING BOOST
The increased funding will help ASIC enhance data analytics
capabilities, surveillance and enforcement in financial advice,
lending, life insurance and breach reporting as well as
modernise its data management systems.
The funding increase effectively reverses cuts that ASIC
suffered in the 2014 federal budget, but opposition leader Bill
Shorten insisted a public inquiry was still needed.
"The truth of the matter is asking the regulator to
investigate themselves isn't going to fix anything," said
Opposition leader Bill Shorten. "What we need is a proper
examination of the widespread health of the banking sector."
ASIC welcomed the "significant reforms" that would also give
it an additional commissioner with expertise in prosecution.
"I want them (companies) to believe that there is a tough
cop on the beat...and we are willing to take you on no matter
how big you are," Medcraft told reporters in Sydney.
The banking industry also supported the move to have an
expanded regulator, and to pay for it.
"A well-resourced regulator keeps the industry accountable
and helps to underpin a healthy, stable economy," ABA Chief
Executive Steven Münchenberg said.
"We support the introduction of a new industry funding model
for ASIC. It's important that contributions are transparent and
that the amount of fees levied matches the level of regulation
and resources required for ASIC."
($1 = 1.2844 Australian dollars)
