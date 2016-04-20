SYDNEY, April 20 Australian Treasurer Scott
Morrison on Wednesday announced that banks will pay an
additional A$120 million ($93.5 million) to increase resources
of the market regulator, augmenting its power to investigate
financial misdeeds.
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission will get
a new commissioner with prosecuting experience, Morrison said,
while announcing an extension to the term of ASIC Chairman Greg
Medcraft by 18 months.
The announcements come amid growing calls to hold a broader
Royal Commission inquiry into the country's biggest banks
following a series of revelations about misconduct and ahead of
a general election in July.
($1 = 1.2840 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)