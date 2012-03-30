* APRA allows greater loss absorbency on additional capital

* APRA continues broad approach on Basel III implementation (Adds details, comment)

SYDNEY, March 30 Australian banks will be allowed some extra flexibility in meeting new global capital regulations after arguing the local financial regulator's draft guidelines were tougher than requirements proposed elsewhere.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said on Friday it would stick to its conservative approach on new Basel III rules but proposed more flexibility to allow greater loss absorbency on additional capital instruments.

APRA also proposed to reduce the burden for unrealised gains and losses for the banks.

Analysts said the move would take APRA a step closer to the global standards but would have little impact on Australian banks, which already meet the capital requirements.

"Basel III where we stand right now, I think is very friendly for the major (Australian) banks in terms of capital and the liquidity reforms," Brian Johnson, analyst at CLSA said.

The Basel rules are aimed at preventing another global banking crisis and require lenders to hold more capital aside in the form of equity, reserves and retained earnings in case of a sharp economic downturn.

Australian banks, unlike many of their western peers, emerged from the global financial crisis with record liquidity, capital and profits, partly due to strict regulation.

Despite recent downgrades by rating agencies due to funding risks, the banks are still among top rates global lenders. The top four banks raise about $100 billion annually offshore to bridge a gap between deposits and loans.

Australia's top four banks -- National Australia Bank , Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group -- have a core tier I capital ratio, including a capital buffer, of around 7 percent, already in line with what Basel III asks.

APRA wants the Australian banks to meet Basel minimum capital requirements by January 2013, two years ahead of the 2015 deadline set by global regulators.

Australian banks should have the capital buffer in place by January 2016, three years ahead of the Basel timeline.

Australia is among only a handful of countries, including Switzerland, China and Singapore, to outline how they would implement the new capital rules.

APRA's liquidity rules for local banks are tougher than Basel and exclude certain types of instruments allowed globally to form part of a bank's capital base.

The banks had sought rules closer to global regulation, arguing investors did not have the time or resources to delve behind published 'headline' capital ratios to determine whether more conservative capital requirements have been imposed.

APRA responded by saying despite lower headline capital ratios, the larger Australian banks had little difficulty in raising equity capital since the global financial crisis began.

"APRA's conservative approach to capital adequacy is readily acknowledged by credit rating agencies and the major Australian banks remain within a small pool of highly rated banks globally," it said.

