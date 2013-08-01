CANBERRA Aug 1 The Australian government is
considering imposing a new levy on protected bank deposits as
its seeks to find new revenue to shore up its budget, the
Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported on its website on
Thursday.
Treasurer Chris Bowen is expected to update Australia's
budget forecasts on Friday, ahead of national elections which
could be called at any time.
Citing unidentified sources, the AFR said the proposed levy
is between 0.5 percent and 1 percent on protected deposits, with
the level set at A$100,000. Presently, the government guarantees
deposits up to $250,000 without charging the banks.
The levy would be badged as providing insurance in case
future bailouts were needed.
Shares in Australia's Big Four banks - Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, National Australia Bank Ltd and
Westpac Banking Corp - fell by around 2 percent
following the report.
(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Paul Tait)