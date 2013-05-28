BRIEF-Firstfund Q1 earnings per share C$0.00
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY May 28 The head of Barclays PLC Australian unit, Cynthia Whelan, has resigned to take up a corporate role, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Jeff Deck, Barclays' Asia vice chairman, will take on the chief executive role in an interim capacity and temporarily relocate to Sydney from Singapore, according to the source.
Whelan was not immediately available for comment and a Barclays spokesman declined to comment on the matter.
May 31 Australian shares are likely to edge lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street which retreated due to falling oil prices. Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Tuesday, on signs of resurgent crude output in Libya adding to an already saturated global oil market. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,718,a 0.11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zeal