SYDNEY May 28 The head of Barclays PLC Australian unit, Cynthia Whelan, has resigned to take up a corporate role, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Jeff Deck, Barclays' Asia vice chairman, will take on the chief executive role in an interim capacity and temporarily relocate to Sydney from Singapore, according to the source.

Whelan was not immediately available for comment and a Barclays spokesman declined to comment on the matter.