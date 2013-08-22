(Corrects spelling of Whelan)

SYDNEY Aug 22 British bank Barclays PLC has appointed Jeff Deck as country head for Australia and New Zealand, replacing Cynthia Whelan who left in May, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Deck, Barclay's Asia vice chairman, had taken on the role in a interim capacity since Whelan's departure and had relocated from Singapore.

(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Matt Driskill)