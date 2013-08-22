MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Tinley Investment, HSBC
March 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
(Corrects spelling of Whelan)
SYDNEY Aug 22 British bank Barclays PLC has appointed Jeff Deck as country head for Australia and New Zealand, replacing Cynthia Whelan who left in May, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Deck, Barclay's Asia vice chairman, had taken on the role in a interim capacity since Whelan's departure and had relocated from Singapore.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Matt Driskill)
March 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* CEO James Tisch's 2016 total compensation was $5.8 million versus $5.3 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
* Has raised $6.5 million in its first institutional round of venture funding led by BuildersVC Source text for Eikon: