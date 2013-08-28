BRIEF-Ford says investing $4.5 bln & introducing 13 new electric vehicles globally in next 5 years
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
SYDNEY Aug 28 Daniel Janes, the Australia co-head of investment banking for Barclays PLC, has resigned according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, the latest high profile departure from the UK bank.
Janes stepped down to "pursue new challenges" and his co-head, Tim Lindley, will take sole responsibility for investment banking in Australia and New Zealand, the memo said. Barclays confirmed Janes' departure.
The departure of Janes, who had helped build Barclays' merger and acquisition unit in Australia, comes after Australia country head Cynthia Whelan left in May.
Janes was not immediately available for comment.
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ