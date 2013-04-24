SYDNEY, April 24 Anglo-Australian miner Rio
Tinto, China's Chalco and Swiss-based
Glencore are among five companies short-listed by
Australia to mine vast bauxite deposits in the country that have
been left dormant for decades.
The three firms have each applied for leases to exploit
bauxite deposits in the Aurukun district of Queensland state,
where reserves are considered sufficient to support production
of 6.5 million tonnes per year, the Queensland state government
said.
The candidates, which also include Australian Indigenous
Resources and Cape Alumina Consortium, have until mid-September
to submit detailed mining proposals, according to a statement by
Jeff Sweeney, Queensland's deputy premier.
Alcan of Canada, acquired by Rio Tinto in 2007, was
stripped by the state government of leases on the Aurukun
deposits in 2004 after failing to develop a mine over a 29-year
period.
Chalco in 2007 agreed to develop the Aurukun
reserves as part of a $2.5 billion alumina and aluminium-making
project being considered at the time, but later scrapped it
after the global financial crisis spread to commodities markets.
Bauxite imports into China have climbed to more than a third
of consumption, driven by rapid growth in domestic alumina
production and limited domestic supplies. It takes four tonnes
of bauxite to make two tonnes of alumina and one tonne of
aluminium.
Fiji, Jamaica, Guyana, Brazil, Guinea, Ghana, India and
other parts of Australia already supply China with bauxite.
Aurukun is a predominantly Aboriginal community of about
1,000 people in the remote area of Cape York, near similar
deposits currently mined by Rio Tinto.