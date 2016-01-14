MELBOURNE Jan 14 Australian Bauxite
said it has suspended production at its operations in the
southern state of Tasmania after failing to lock in a buyer for
its first shipment of the aluminium-making material.
"ABx is taking steps to conserve cash until a sale of its
maiden shipment is achieved," it said in a filing to the
Australian Stock Exchange on Thursday.
"This includes a temporary suspension of production and
haulage of bauxite products from its Bald Hill Bauxite Project
at Campbell Town, Tasmania at the end of this week until sales
commence."
Australian Bauxite said its negotiations in China have been
frustrated by large inventories of cheap Malaysian bauxite
stockpiled by Chinese refineries over the past five months, and
particularly over the last fortnight in the lead up to Chinese
new year in early February.
China is the world's top producer of aluminium, and it has
ramped up imports the world over since former top supplier
Indonesia banned exports of the raw material in early 2014.
As Chinese producers began a global search for new
suppliers, Malaysia jumped in to fill the gap. Its shipments to
China surged nearly fourfold in November, and were up by nearly
50 percent in the first 11 months of last year on the year
before.
Australian Bauxite said on Dec. 8 that its first shipments
had been delayed due to low bauxite prices after Malaysia ramped
shipments ahead of its rainy season.
Malaysia this month imposed a three-month ban on bauxite
mining, following alarm over its environmental impact, in a move
that could dent China's stockpiles.
The Australian company said it welcomed the suspension but
uncertainty over future volumes from Malaysia remained "a
confusing issue" in the Chinese bauxite market.
The company and its marketing partner are continuing
negotiations with potential bauxite customers in China, India,
the Middle East, Australia and elsewhere, it said.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)