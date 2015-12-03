SYDNEY Dec 4 An Australian beer company owned
by SABMiller Plc said on Friday it has recalled more
than a million bottles of beer after broken glass was found in
the product, a setback at the start of traditionally busy
holiday season sales.
The recall also presented an unwelcome distraction for
SABMiller as it seeks to win over regulators around the world
for a proposed $106 billion buyout by rival Anheuser-Busch InBev
.
Melbourne-based Carlton & United Breweries, which SABMiller
bought in 2011, said in a statement it had recalled a batch of
its Carlton Dry beer because of an unspecified issue "as a
result of packaging".
"This sort of thing is rare but we take the quality of our
beers seriously," it said. The batch was made in Queensland
state in October.
A Carlton spokeswoman said the company alerted food safety
authorities after customers complained of suspected traces of
glass in their beer. The recall involved 43,000 cases of the
low-carb beer.
The brewer was investigating the cause but did not expect
the damage was intentional, the spokeswoman said.
Regulator Food Standards Australia New Zealand said the
recall would affect bottles sold in supermarkets belonging to
Woolworths Ltd, Coles, which is owned by Wesfarmers Ltd
, and Metcash Ltd, as well as other independent
outlets and bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Paul Tait)