SYDNEY Jan 17 Canada's Saputo Inc said
on Friday its shareholding in Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and
Butter Factory Holdings Co has jumped to 46.17 percent,
putting it close to majority control.
Former rival bidder Bega Cheese Ltd said on
Thursday it was selling its 18.8 percent stake to Saputo, all
but handing victory to the Canadian company in the battle for
Australia's oldest dairy company.
Analysts expect hedge funds holding about 10 to 15 percent
of Warrnambool to join Saputo's base A$515 million ($460
million) bid, blocking another offer from Australia's Murray
Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd.
Murray Goulburn, whose A$530 offer was conditional on both
reaching 50.1 percent and regulatory approval that is not due
until next month, said it would consider the options for its
17.7 percent stake.
A win for Saputo, whose offer rises to A$549 million if the
company receives acceptances of 90 percent or more, would end
one of Australia's most competitive takeover battles in recent
years.
The battle reflects the huge interest in Australia's
agriculture assets amid surging demand from increasingly
affluent southeast Asia. Warrnambool's portfolio includes
increasingly popular high-tech milk extracts, as well as
traditional dairy products.