Skin lightening under fire as Indians seek whiter shade of pale
MUMBAI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mirror, mirror on the wall - who is the fairest of them all?
Best Buy Co Inc's retail website is back online after it was down for a second time on Black Friday, the busiest U.S. shopping day in terms of sales and traffic since 2005, according to ShopperTrak.
"A concentrated spike in mobile traffic triggered issues that led us to shut down BestBuy.com in order to take proactive measures to restore full performance," the company said in a statement on its corporate website.
Best Buy's website was also down briefly earlier on Friday morning.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan, editing by G Crosse; CATEGORY-TECHNOLOGY)
MUMBAI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mirror, mirror on the wall - who is the fairest of them all?
LUCKNOW, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Shabana was 18 years old when she was married to a man 15 years her senior in Uttar Pradesh. It wasn't long before he began beating her.