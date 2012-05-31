* Port Hedland outer harbour will help output double
* Final investment decision expected later this year
* Approval contingent on protection for dugongs, turtles,
whales
CANBERRA, May 31 BHP Billiton
on Thursday cleared the last external hurdle for a planned $10
billion expansion of its Port Hedland harbour in Western
Australia that would help the world's biggest miner double
output of iron ore.
BHP won environmental approval from the federal government
for the project, clearing the way for the Anglo-Australian miner
to make a final investment decision on the Port Hedland outer
harbour project in the Pilbara region later this year.
The expansion is one of the top three projects BHP has
outlined in an $80-billion capital spending plan, and is seen as
the one most likely to go ahead, even as the company pares
spending due to global uncertainty and shareholder jitters.
"In terms of the timing for project approvals, that hasn't
changed from what we've been saying -- the second half of this
calendar year and still very much subject to board approval," a
BHP spokeswoman said.
"Today's decision doesn't change that. It just really means
we've met all the regulatory processes."
Earlier this month, BHP Chairman Jacques Nasser said the
company was rethinking its expansion plans "everyday" and
wouldn't spend the full $80 billion over five years as outlined
by Chief Executive Marius Kloppers in 2011.
"As we are 'long options' we will be careful to approve
projects in sequences that maximise value, reduce risk and
balance the considerations of short- and long-term returns,"
Kloppers said at a recent conference, outlining the company's
more cautious approach.
When fully built over about eight years, at a cost analysts
estimate at more than $20 billion, the outer harbour would be
able to handle 240 million tonnes a year of iron ore, adding to
220 million tonnes capacity the company is targeting in an inner
harbour expansion already underway.
The development would include a four kilometre-long jetty, a
four-berth wharf and a 32-kilometre shipping channel.
The investment is crucial if BHP is to double iron ore
production to 440 million tonnes a year as planned.
In a statement, Environment Minister Tony Burke said the
national environmental approval included 37 conditions,
including measures to protect dugongs and marine turtles, and to
ensure no whales were nearby during noisy work on a new jetty.