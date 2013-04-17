SYDNEY, April 18 BHP Billiton said on
Thursday that petroleum boss Michael Yeager would leave the
company next month, as incoming Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie
stamps his authority on the company with a new senior management
lineup.
BHP said Yeager, who had been touted as a potential
successor to outgoing CEO Marius Kloppers before Mackenzie was
tapped for the job in February, would retire on July 2.
Yeager will be replaced as president of petroleum and potash
by Tim Cutt, currently head of diamonds and specialty products.
Nickel boss Alberto Calderon, who had been another contender
for the top job, will leave the group's management committee but
will remain as an adviser to Mackenzie, BHP said.
Ferrous and coal head Marcus Randolph, a third internal
candidate who is currently on sick leave and not expected to
return to the company until the middle of the year, will leave
the management committee on May 10.
"The composition and structure of the team reflects my
commitment to a relentless focus on the safe execution of BHP
Billiton's strategy," Mackenzie, who officially takes the reins
from Kloppers on May 10, said in a statement.
The company also revealed details of Mackenzie's salary,
saying he would receive a base salary of US$1.7 million per year
with a short-term incentive target of 160 percent of the base,
with a maximum opportunity of 240 percent. His long-term
incentive award for 2013 is pegged at 400 percent of the base
value.
The reshuffle announcement comes a day after BHP, the
world's No. 3 iron ore miner behind Vale SA and Rio
Tinto Ltd , said production rates were nearing
200 million tonnes a year, and maintained its guidance for
fiscal 2013 output of 183 million tonnes.
Marketing and technology head Mike Henry, chief financial
officer Graham Kerr, and people and public affairs president
Karen Wood remain on the management committee, which BHP said
would ensure a strong balance of existing and new membership of
the team.
They will be joined by iron ore boss Jimmy Wilson, copper
president Peter Beaven, new coal head Dean Dalla Vale, new
aluminium, manganese and nickel boss Daniel Malchuk, chief legal
counsel Geoff Healy and group company secretary Jane McAloon.