SYDNEY Feb 23 BHP Billiton on Thursday said it plans to suspend production at its manganese alloy production facility in Tasmania, Australia by early to mid-March, citing stiff international competition and rising operating costs.

"Recently, there has been further erosion of its international competitiveness due to the strong Australian dollar and steady increases in input costs, including in reductants and electricity," the company said in a statement.

At the same time, manganese alloy markets in Europe and North America have been weak and global prices remain low, it said.