SYDNEY Feb 23 BHP Billiton
on Thursday said it plans to suspend production at its
manganese alloy production facility in Tasmania, Australia by
early to mid-March, citing stiff international competition and
rising operating costs.
"Recently, there has been further erosion of its
international competitiveness due to the strong Australian
dollar and steady increases in input costs, including in
reductants and electricity," the company said in a statement.
At the same time, manganese alloy markets in Europe and
North America have been weak and global prices remain low, it
said.